Navio Reignites Atlas, GNL Biff

Just when we thought the era of petty feuds and fights amongst local artistes was a thing of the past, rapper Navio real name Daniel Kigozi Lubwama proves us wrong.

The gigantic Klear Kut rapper seems to have reignited his longtime rivalry with fellow rappers Atlas Da African and GNL.

While appearing on Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) show Horizon Vibe hosted by Calvin De Entertainer on Saturday morning, Navio hit at the two saying they are musical failures.

The ‘Njogereza’ hit maker reasoned that because they have failed to keep up with his lyrical pace, Atlas and GNL do not even deserve to be called rappers.

It should be noted that Navio and Atlas were a few years back involved in an ego fuelled feud with each claiming to be the better rapper than the other. It was so nasty that at time the two got physical.

However, in 2014, the two made up and even had plans of collaborating. Since then, Atlas has disappeared from the entertainment scene while GNL relocated to the US to be with his American girlfriend while Navio has done everything to remain relevant on the social scene.

He had to swap his English rap for Luganda that many Ugandans understand to win more fans.