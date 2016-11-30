Navio Lands French Montana Collabo

Celebrated local rapper Navio real name Daniel Kigozi Lubwama is super excited after landing a collabo with American rapper French Montana.

The gigantic Klear Kut rapper hooked up with the ‘Monster’ hit-maker two weeks back when Montana was in the country to shoot his documentary.

Although details about the two rappers’ project remain tightly guarded, Navio let the cat out of the bag when he announced the good news on social media on Thursday morning.

“French Montana X Navio” the ‘Njogereza’ hit maker posted on Instagram. The song is titled ‘Coke Boys’.