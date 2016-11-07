Namubiru Unveils New Lover

Singer Iryn Namubiru now confidently refers to herself as a ‘very happy divorced mother of two’, having separated from her French husband more than five years back.

Her sons, she says, are her number one priority. She flies back to France often to be with them. When she goes to France, it is to look after her children aged 13 and 9 years and that is all she does while there.

However, sources reveal that Namubiru could have hooked a new dude to warm her cold nights.

Latest is that the veteran songbird is madly in love with a yet to be a identified man. On Saturday, she gave her followers a glimpse of her new lover on Instagram.

She made sure that she cropped the picture before posting it as she cut out the dude’s face leaving only his lips and teeth.

Namubiru probably did not want her followers to know the identity of the man that keeps her warm at night.

She posted, “And do not forget to smile always. There are so many reasons why”.