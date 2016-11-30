News From The Rest Of The Wold

The two senior officials at the Ministry of Finance who were caught taking bribes from investors have been named.

They are Charles Ogol the commissioner for development assistance and Geoffrey Turyamuhika the assistant commissioner for private sector in charge of Investment Promotion.

The two were arrested on Monday at the ministry in Kampala and have been taken to Nalufenya Police Station for custody pending court appearance. The Special Investigations Department of the police currently sits at Nalufenya in Jinja.

They are accused of soliciting and receiving a bribe of USD500,000 about (shs1.8bn) from an investor who wanted to undertake a project in the Ministry of Education.

The two were reportedly caught red handed receiving the bribe in a trap laid in conjuction with the police.

Sources say the investors upon being pestered for bribes, approached the police who in turn arranged the money in dollars. The dollars were marked and copied and presented to the ministry officials who pocked it. Upon arrest the money was found with the officials.

Ogol leads the office in charge of foreign financing at the finance ministry while Turyamuhika head the investments desk.