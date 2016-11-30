Nakawa Mayor To Regulate Betting And Early Alcohol Consumption

Nakawa Mayor Ronald Balimwezo is planning to introduce bi-laws regulating betting practices and early alcohol consumption.

This follows complains of school children dodging school for betting and many youth shunning work for morning drink ups in the area.

Balimwezo emphasizes that such acts encourage laziness and increased school drop outs.

“I will not sit down and watch while these unproductive habits continue growing in young generation. I will do my best to regulate them all means,” Balimwezo said.

The Mayor also encouraged Nakawa residents to participate in several developmental projects to increase on their house hold income rather than relying on handouts from politicians with strings attached.