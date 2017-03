Nakalembe wins Entebbe ladies golf Open 2017

By Emmanuel Sekago

Nakalembe Irene, the National women team golfer won the 7th edition of the Castle Lite Entebbe Ladies Golf Open after she staved off a late charge against her team mate Eva Magala.

The game was held at Entebbe club over the weekend.

Despite not playing to her best Nakalembe edged out Eva Magala and Gloria Nbaguta. Nakalembe became the first Entebbe golfer to win the tournament three times in row.