Nadia Brags About Loaded Hubby

It is no secret that Nadia Matovu Kabahita lives a luxurious lifestyle which many of her peers dream of, thanks to the rich background of her father Charles Mbire.

As if that is not enough, she got married to another tycoon Yunus Matovu’s son Yassah Matovu last year. The sexy and curvy chocolate skinned babe makes it a point to always flash her lifestyle on social media for her fans and followers to see.

Nadia, who calls herself the black Kim Kardashian, recently bragged about how loaded her hubby is when she revealed that he asked to take her to Dubai for dinner promising to have her back in Uganda by Monday because she has to work. “He said “hey bae let’s get away…I’ll have you back to work by Monday” Nadia posted on her Instagram on Saturday.

She went on to post a few pictures of the places they visited like Vida Down town Dubai. True to his word, Matovu had Nadia back in time for office on Monday as she also updated about her dress code for the day.

She works with Deloitte as a Business Analyst. However, whereas many of her followers liked her post, others branded her a showoff living off her father’s money.