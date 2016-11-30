Mystery Shrouds Todwong Shooting

Mystery continues to shroud the Saturday incident that saw the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Deputy Secretary General, Richard Todwong sustain a gunshot wound in the left leg.

According to a statement issued by NRM SG Kasule Lumumba, on the evening of Saturday February 18th, 2017 while driving to his country home in Nwoya District,Todwong, found a boda-boda cyclist who had just been knocked down by a Tata Lorry Registration No. 307 UDG at Chopelwor Village. The lorry sped off, leaving the injured cyclist by the road side. Unfortunately the boda boda rider passed on.