Mystery Shrouds Todwong Shooting
Mystery continues to shroud the Saturday incident that saw the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Deputy Secretary General, Richard Todwong sustain a gunshot wound in the left leg.
According to a statement issued by NRM SG Kasule Lumumba, on the evening of Saturday February 18th, 2017 while driving to his country home in Nwoya District,Todwong, found a boda-boda cyclist who had just been knocked down by a Tata Lorry Registration No. 307 UDG at Chopelwor Village. The lorry sped off, leaving the injured cyclist by the road side. Unfortunately the boda boda rider passed on.
Todwong pursued the truck who in an attempt to escape, endangered other innocent lives by driving recklessly necessitating Hon. Todwong to fire gun shots in the air to dispel by-standers as well as force the driver of the truck to stop, but he continued in defiance till they reached a roadblock mounted along the road by traffic police that the truck was stopped and the driver arrested.
It was while explaining to the police officers at the road block that the officers pointed to Hon Todwong blood stains on his trousers.
However, conspiracy theorists claim the NRM deputy SG believes he was being hunted by some people although others claim it could have been a case of poor gun handling by the former lawmaker.