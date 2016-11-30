My Love For Radio Is In-born – Juice Fm’s Dr. Kats

As many business moguls continue to invest in broadcast/radio business, many youths in Uganda have gotten opportunities to showcase their passion for radio presentation and production.

This website has managed to interact with Najib Kibuuka aka Dr. Kats, a renowned radio presenter and producer at the Namanve based 103.4 juice fm who shared with us his experience in radio.

According to him, his love and passion for radio presentation and production came when he was still 8years. Though he had no opportunity to access any radio station at that age, he kept pushing it on until he finally got a chance.

“I grew up with the dream of becoming a radio presenter and I could not wait growing up and put my dream to life,” Dr. Kats said.

Dr. Kats came on the limelight when he joined Juice fm and started presenting the most loved Musical show dubbed ‘Ssandabula’.

Ssandabula is a rare musical show that happens every week, Monday to Thursday; and Saturday from Midnight till dawn.

The self proclaimed best spin dokta in the country, put his media passion to life four years back when he joined Dembe Fm.

Currently, he owns a recording label based in Kitende opposite St Mary’s Kitende where he produces sound music for different artistes in Uganda.

He has co-worked with big producers like Barbie Jay and Man Pollo Beats who produced Sheeba and Aziz Azion’s hit single ‘Omulembe’.

He has produced songs for artistes like ‘Ssandabula’s hit maker Chemical Karim, Nafat Silver and Mariam Macqueen.

Dr Kats’s dream is to build a legacy in Uganda where he owns the biggest recording label that promotes raw talent to another level.

He currently eyes a Tv job in any of the top Television stations in town.