Mwenda Knocks Boda-Boda Rider, Survives Lynching

Veteran Journalist Andrew Mwenda, the proprietor of The Independent Magazine, yesterday survived being lynched by boda-boda riders in Mukono after he knocked one of their colleagues.

The incident happened at Wantoni trading center and an eyewitness says that “After knocking the boda-boda guy down, Mwenda attempted to drive off without even minding about the victim, which prompted other riders to chase him until they intercepted him in front of Mukono International Medical Center along the Kampala-Jinja highway.”

The eyewitness added that “Without asking any questions, they hauled him out of his car like a chicken thief and started banging it, on top of raining slaps and blows on him.”

It was the police in Mukono that rescued Mwenda from being lynched. However, moments after the incident, Mwenda took to his facebook page to make fun of the incident by posting thus;

“Confirming Facebook rumors that today I was chased and killed by boda-bodas in Mukono after knocking one of their own. This post has been uploaded by the spirits of our ancestors. May my soul RIP. I’ve tasked Robert Shaka aka TVO to arrange my funeral. I hereby leave and bequeath all my debts to Kizza Besigye.