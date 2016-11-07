Mutagamba To Be Laid To Rest Today

The fallen former tourism minister, Maria Mutagamba will today be buried today at her ancestral home in Gamba village Rakai district.

Mutagamba succumbed to liver cancer at case clinic on Saturday at the age of 65.

On Tuesday, her body was laid in parliament for public viewing with a special parliamentary sitting held in her honour at 2pm.

During the special sitting, the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga asked the government to quickly work on the medical insurance scheme for all Ugandans to enable them access better health services.

Mutagamba left 15 children and 26 grandchildren.

She served as Minister of Water and Environment and later as Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities from 15 August 2012 until 6 June 2016.

Before joining government, she served as Democratic Party Secretary General.

Mutagamba was also a renowned economist and woman representative for Rakai district for 15 years.