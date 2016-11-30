Muslims Mourn Kaweesi, ask for Operation Against Illegal Guns

By Serestino Tusingwire

Muslim leaders have asked government to institute a special operation against illegal guns across the country, following the gruesome murder of police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

Kaweesi was on Friday shot by unknown assailants who were riding on motorcycles a few meters from his home in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb together with his body guard and a driver.

Addressing believers at the Nakasero Mosque, Sheikh Siraje Kifampa Nsambu, and the spokesperson of the Tabliq Muslim sect sent condolences to the deceased’s family and government for losing a senior police officer.

“It’s disgusting to lose an officer of Kaweesi caliber, as Muslims, we are also touched by this gruesome murder of our beloved officer,” Kifampa said.

He however says that unless government moves to get rid of the illegal guns across the country more lives are bound to be lost in such a gruesome manner.

“Government needs to wake up and something about this when it’s still early. Let it make sure that no one posses an illegal gun as it did in Karamoja,”Kifampa said.

Some of the victims of such murders include Chief Prosecutor Joan Kagezi, Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and Sheihks Abdul Karim Ssentamu, Dr. Abdul Kadhir Muwaya, Mustafa Bahiga and Ibrahim Hassan Kirya.