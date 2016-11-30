Muslim Clerics Pinned On Murder

The High Court’s International Crimes Division has ruled today that Sheikh Yunus Kamoga, 13 Muslim clerics and others still at large who are accused of directing systematic attacks against Shia and Tabliq Muslims sheikhs in the recent past have a case to answer.

A panel of three justices led by Ezekiel Muhanguzi unanimously agreed that prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to warrant defence from the accused persons. The other members of the panel are Jane Kiggundu and Percy Tuhaise.

Prosecution led by the Principle senior State Attorney Lino Anguzu has so far produced 36 witnesses pinning the accused. The last four witnesses however gave their statements on camera on request of prosecution.

“Court has been convinced by the testimony of the prosecution witnesses, and therefore found a prima facie case against all the 14. They therefore have a case to answer,” read the ruling in part.

Prosecution alleges that the acts of the accused persons caused the death of Sheikh Mustapha Bahiga, who was gunned down in Bwebajja off Entebbe Road, Sheikh Abdul Qadir Muwaya, who was shot dead at his home in Mayuge District, Sheikh Ibrahim Hassan Kirya, who was killed in Bweyogerere, a Kampala suburb and other Muslim leaders.

They are also accused of indiscriminately involving themselves in the attempted murder of Umar Swadiq, Mahmood Kibaate, Haruna Jemba, Ssonko Najib and Prince Kassim Nakibinge. The crimes were allegedly committed between December 2013 and June 2015 in Kampala, Wakiso and Mayuge districts.

The accused trial include Sheikh Muhammad Yunusu Kamoga, Siraje Kawooya, Sekayanja Abdulsalaam alias Kassim Mulumba, Sematimba Abdulhamid Mubiru, Jingo Rashid, Sekitto Twaha, Kakande Yusuf alias Abdallah Sheikh Murtadha, Mudde Bukenya, Hakim Kinene Muswaswa, Amir Kinene, Sheikh Kalungi Fahad, Hamuza Kasirye, Musa Issa Mubiru and Iga George William alias Hamuza.

Earlier in the trial, a prosecution witness told the International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) that the late Mustafa Bahiga called out the name of Kamoga several times in his dying moments and kept asking why he had chosen ‘that path’.