Musisi Distances Self From Park Yard Eviction Saga

The Executive Diretor of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Jennifer Musisi, has revealed that she did not sanction the eviction of vendors from the Nakivubo Parkyard market.

Musisi was speaking before a special seating of the city council, which decided to halt the redevelopment of Nakivubo stadium land until a probe into how businessman Ham Kiggundu was given the property is complete.

Musisi informed the council that, though she had previously contested the existence of the market within the precincts of Nakivubo stadium, she did not grant orders for its demolition.

“What I can confirm is that I most likely forwarded the same document that we have been forwarding to all the four ministers and other government agents. So I cannot confirm that I said it should be relocated now,” Musisi said.

KCCA legal director Mike Opuwa also revealed that by the time of the demolition, Ham Kiggundu did not have demolition permits from the authority.

However no action had been taken until the council presided over by Lukwago resolved to halt the development until they pronounce themselves on the matter.