Succession Not Urgent Issue – M7

President Museveni has spoken out on his succession plans saying whereas it is necessary, it is not an important topic for the time being.

“We (NRM) are not a group that just begins to do something… When time comes, we shall talk about it, It is important but its time will come,” he said.

Museveni make the remarks to journalists he had taken on a tour of his farm at Kawumu demo farm on Tuesday.

‘I’m currently focused on poverty eradication, we haven’t talked about succession, not that it isn’t important but it will happen in its time,” the president said.