Museveni Okays Tuk-Tuk Operation in the city

President Museveni on Tuesday decided to allow operation of tricycles commonly known as Tuk-tuk in Kampala.

Museveni’s decision however contravenes the earlier directive of the minister for Kampala, Betty Namisango Kamya who told police to arrest anyone riding tuk-tuk.

Early this month, Betty Kamya stopped the operation of these tricycles reasoning that these are not licensed to carry passengers.

While meeting taxi and Bodaboda riders at Gayaza, the president said that Tuk-tuks are a development in right direction and thus they should be allowed to operate.

He added that in July, he is to meet all bodaboda and taxi driver in Uganda at Statehouse Entebbe to resolve on the long-lasting solution for transport issues.