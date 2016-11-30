Mumbere, Wife Celebrate BD With Romance

The Omusinga Wa Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema Ngoma I yesterday celebrated his wife’s birthday in romantic style.

According to our Snoops, Mumbere and his wife Nyabaghole Agnes Ithungu enjoyed a very romantic moment at his residence in Muyenga last evening during a private birthday bash he organized for her, although they opted to keep her age a top secret, since she is a queen.

Mumbere, who is facing charges of murder and terrorism at the Jinja High Court after being arrested last year following the Rwenzori clashes, was in a very jovial mood as he celebrated his queen’s life on earth.

He crowned the evening by feeding her on cake in the presence of their children and a few invited guests.

Though he has sanctions slapped on him by the state, this could not stop him from showing the love of his life that he is the happiest man ever.

This however comes at a time when several Mumbere guards are languishing at Nalufeenya Police and other detention centres around the country, after being arrested with him last year when the police and UPDF bombarded his palace during an operation that left several civilians, including children and women dead.