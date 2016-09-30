Mumbere Returns to Court Today

By Serestino Tusingwire

The incarcerated Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere is expected to appear before Jinja Magistrates Court this morning for hearing of charges against him.

The Omusinga appeared before the same court on December 13 and was charged with a number of charges including treason, terrorism, murder and aggravated robbery among others.

He was later remanded to Luzira Maximum prison from where he spent the Christmas.

It’s worth noting that Mumbere was arrested at the end of November from his palace following the clashes between the royal guards and UPDF/ Police.

Mumbere alongside his 150 royal guards are accused of engaging government forces into a heavy gunfire that resulted to death of scores of people including police officers.

The state is expected to table all the evidence today as it requested for more time to finalise its investigations about the matter.