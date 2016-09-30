Mumbere Released on Bail

By Serestino Tusingwire

High court in Jinja has released Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere on bail almost two months in prison.

Court presided over by Judge Eva Luswata has this evening released Mumbere on a non cash bail of Shs100m.

His six sureties including the Leader of Opposition, Ms Winfred Kiiza were each bonded at Sh100m also not cash.

He is however not allowed to travel beyond Ugandan borders, neither is he allowed to travel to Kasese, Bundibugyo and Kabarole.

He is allowed to travel in only three districts namely; Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja.

In her ruling, Judge Luswata reasoned that if Mumbere is allowed to travel to Rwenzori sub region, he may interfere with the investigations.

Meanwhile, the case in which him and a number of royal guards are accused of various charges including terrorism and treason has been committed to International crimes Division of high court to allow the trial commence.

ICD is yet to set date for the hearing to start.