Mumbere Re-arrested Shortly After Being Granted Bail

The Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere has this evening been re-arrested shortly after he was granted bail by Jinja High Court.

Mumbere has reportedly been dragged out the official vehicle of junior Agriculture minister Christopher Kibazanga who is also his younger brother and driven off in a waiting police van.

Earlier there was a scuffle at the Court premises as the police commanded by Jinja Regional Police Commander Godfrey Matte attempted to block the King from leaving.

According to Robert Centenary, the Kasese Municipality MP, the king has been taken to Nalufenya police station.

Jinja High Court Judge Eva Luswasta had this afternoon released Mumberere on bail on grounds that bail is his constitutional right and that he has two permanent places of aboard, in Muyenga- a Kampala suburb and in Kasese, which is one of the key requirements for bail.

He had been released on a non cash bail of Shs100m and his sureties bonded Shs100m each not cash.

Mumbere’s sureties are 5 Members of Parliament led by the Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza and his former premier Constantine Bwambale.

Earlier, a team of state attorney’s from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions led by Alex Ojok had objected to Mumbere’s bail application on grounds that being an influential person in the Rwenziori sub region, he had capacity to interfere with and frustrate the on-going police investigations within the area.

Court thus barred Mumbere from travelling outside Uganda and to districts of Kabarole, Kasese and Bundibugyo to avoid any chances of interference with police investigations.

He is to report before the Jinja Chief Magistrate’s Court once every month starting from the 13th February 2017.

Andrew Felix Kawesi, the Police spokesperson has confirmed Mumbere’s arrest on fresh murder charges.