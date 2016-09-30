Mumbere Guard Dies in Prison

By Serestino Tusingwire

One of the incarcerated Rwenzururu royal guards has died in Jinja Regional Referral Hospital.

Yosam Bagheni, 65, who was one of the 152 royal guards currently detained at Kirinya prison, died days after he was admitted to the hospital with severe malaria and meningitis.

The spokesperson of Uganda prison service, Frank Baine confirmed the death and said the deceased died naturally while being treated in government hospital.

“He has been sick for one week. He was first treated at Kirinya Prison clinic in Jinja for three days and later admitted to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital where he died on Thursday morning,” Baine said.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Kyabalangira village in Kyabalangira sub-county in Kasese district. The body is expected to be transported back to Kasese for burial this weekend.

However, kingdom officials have refuted prison reports thus calling for independent postmortem report.

Other suspects remain in prison awaiting case hearing where they are charged alongside Mumbere with treason, murder, terrorism and aggravated robbery among other charges.

These crimes were allegedly committed in Kasese district in November 2016.