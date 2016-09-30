Mumbere Case Adjourned Until 12th January

By Serestino Tusingwire

The hearing of the case in which the Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere and 152 royal guards are accused of numerous offences in connection to Kasese clashes has been adjourned to January 12, 2017.

Mumbere and his royal guards were today appearing before Jinja magistrates’ court for mention of the charges they allegedly committed in late November during a clash with security at Rwenzururu palace.

The clash left over 100 people dead and many others injured.

They are currently battling charges not limited to; murder, terrorism, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

State prosecutor asked court to adjourn the case for more two weeks saying that the committal papers are not yet ready.

When the charge papers are ready, court will commit the case to High Court since it is the one with jurisdictions to try suspects on capital offences.

Meanwhile, suspects have been further remanded to their respective cells.