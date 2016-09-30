Mumbere Bail Hearing Adjourned to January 12

By Serestino Tusingwire

High Court in Jinja has adjourned the hearing of Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere’s bail application to Thursday, January 12.

Mumbere who was represented to court by his lawyers alongside Kasese MPs and traditional leaders expected to be granted bail today almost 2 months since his arrest.

Through his lawyers from Alaka and Ochieng Company Advocates, the 64 year old King had listed ill health and advanced age among the ten grounds in his bail application.

He also claimed it is his constitutional right to apply for and be granted bail, adding that he will not interfere with investigations.

He noted he has a fixed place of residence located at Muyenga Cell, Nyakabingo II in Kasese and in Makindye Division-Kampala, plus substantial sureties who will undertake to bring him back as and when he is required in court.

He applied for bail shortly after being charged with treason, terrorism and murder among other charges before the Jinja Chief Magistrate’s court a few weeks ago.

Mumbere along with 150 royal guards are battling various charges before Jinja Magistrate’s court and will be reappearing before the same court on 12th January, 2017, the same day of his bail application hearing.

When the committal papers are ready, they will be sent to high court for commencement of trial.