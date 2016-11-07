Mulindwa’s Ex-Wife Settles with Pensioner in Sweden

If tycoon Isaac Mulindwa of the defunct PAM Awards was hoping to reunite with his estranged wife Nalongo Sarah Kirabo, he should think otherwise.

Info reaching us has it that Kirabo has bid farewell to Uganda and is said to be in final plans of legalizing her affair with a Muzungu pensioner identified Tony Peters.

We have learnt that Tony has already evacuated Kirabo’s children who she got from her past relationship to Sweden, such that they can live as a full family.

Kirabo left the country early this year and started living under one roof with Tony. The couple has been storming happening places in Sweden to enjoy their new love like all newly hooked lovebirds.

Kirabo dumped Mulindwa in 2015 after he hooked a city model who was working as an usher at his Selas Company.

She packed her bags and left their marital home in Buziga, before starting a solo life. She went on to look for a job so that she could sustain her lifestyle with her children.

It was then that she landed a slot at Urban TV, where she worked for some months but the salary was not enough to finance her high-end lifestyle.

For some years Mulindwa tried all possible ways to achieve a reunion with Kirabo but failed totally.