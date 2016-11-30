Mukono DPC Fired Over Kyambogo Varsity Don Shooting

SP Boniface Kinyera, who was formerly the Mukono District Police Commander, is no longer holding that position, after reportedly being suspended recently for fatally shooting a Kyambogo University lecturer identified as Emmanuel Khauka.

Kinyera was arrested a few weeks ago for shooting Khauka after they engaged in a fierce bar brawl at Lingo bar, in Misindye, in Goma, Mukono.

Khauka, who is still nursing bullets wounds, was driving in a Toyota Corona car registration number UAJ 824A with his brother Amos Mangeni on Saturday night when they were allegedly shot by SP Kinyera, who was flanked by other cops.

Kinyera accused Khauka and Mangeni of being car thieves, but they explained to him that they owned the car they were driving and even showed him the logbook. He insisted at that they were thieves and shot at them, fatally injuring Khauka. It however later emerged that they had developed a disagreement over a yet to identified sexy barmaid. But as you read this, SP Kinyera has been replaced with James Herbert Mwanga as the Mukono District Police Commander.

Our Snoops at Mukono police reveal that DPC Mwanga has already taken over Kinyera’s office and is executing his duties diligently. Meanwhile, Kinyera was reportedly put on Katebe as investigations into the shooting scandal continue.