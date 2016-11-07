Mukiibi Pals, Kids Carrying on the St. Lawrence Empire Dream Unmasked

By John V Sserwaniko

Months before his death, Prof Lawrence Mukiibi gave his most trusted daughter Maria Justine Tulina additional responsibilities. Tulina, who is Mukiibi’s eldest daughter, has for the last 7 years been the one running 75% of the work at the eight (8) St. Lawrence Schools. She says the new assignment made her realize her father was becoming aware of something he wasn’t disclosing to them.

She believes since the last July accident, Mukiibi knew his days wouldn’t be many. “I had worked with him since 1993 when he started the first school at Kabaka’s Lake but he had never emphasized certain things like he began doing after the accident,” says Tulina.

She has been doing most of the work and Prof Mukiibi only guided and supervised her besides giving his signature whenever required. We have learnt that the additional assignment to the already overworked Tulina was getting more involved in the running of St. Lawrence University (SLAU) at Mengo.

She had always been a dormant director but Mukiibi a few months ago forcefully put her on the SLAU governing council. This clearly indicates Mukiibi wanted her to infuse her strict management style into SLAU which has been having issues with academic staff complaining of not being consulted enough.

“Her young brother Peter Semakula has been the resident director overseeing SLAU but Prof Mukiibi felt he needed some back up to stabilize things at SLAU after satisfying most of the things NCHE has been stressing us about. Since inception in 2007 [10 years ago] the University hadn’t reached breakeven point and this was expected in a few years time after getting the Charter [which Sarah Nkonge says had been accomplished 80% by the time Mukiibi died]. Prof Mukiibi was sure with Justine infusing in her good management, SLAU was soon to become profitable as a business. He believed it would very quickly overcome loans and he begins recouping his cash. This is why he made her Council member,” said a SLAU council member on condition of anonymity.

The same member added some Council members had reservations about Resident Director Peter Semakula’s leadership style which Tulina will be stabilizing heading the students’ affairs and planning committee of the Council. In her numerous speeches through the mourning period, Tulina assured stakeholders the Mukiibi institutions would continue excelling.

“It’s the only way we can preserve our dad’s legacy,” she repeatedly explained. Gratefully three of the children (herself, Peter Semakula and Bernard Bantubalamu) were already directors in the Mukiibi holding company encompassing all institutions. “We have been under his mentorship and I can assure you nothing is going to change. We must actually run these institutions even better to make dad proud wherever he will be,” she told mourners.

“The good thing he ensured we have both experience and relevant training. Some are engineers, others are accountants etc.” Sarah Nkonge, who deputizes Mike Sebalu on SLAU Governing Council, says everything will move smoothly once the children remain united each respecting the other’s role as assigned by their late dad. Tulina was born from Mukiibi’s very first campus relationship with a Munyankole woman who was his girl friend at campus. She was born with two other siblings followed by three other children Mukiibi birthed with his Kenyan wife he engaged while in exile.

THE OTHER BOSSES

Besides Tulina, there are other pillars to be relied on to ensure the St. Lawrence institutions dream outlives founder Lawrence Mukiibi. Briefly these include likely heir Bernard Bantubalamu and Resident Director Peter Semakula.

Others include EALA MP Mike Sebalu, Dr. Sarah Nkonge, Education Minister Rose Seninde Nansubuga, SLAU Chancellor Edward Sekandi, George William Semivule, Budo HM Patrick Bakka Male, Nabbingo HM Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko, Arch Bishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, Prof Badru Kateregga, Cardinal Wamala, Higher Education Minister JC Muyingo, Kyengera Town Council Mayor Hajji Abdul Kiyimba, Robert Kabushenga, Prof Kakinda Mbaga, Education Minister Janet Museveni, NRM SG Kasule Lumumba, Ps Robert Kayanja, Fr JB Sebwalunyu, Gregory Mutyaba and the St. Lawrence Schools HMs including Julius Caesar Nkumbi, Crown City’s Angela Nakimuli, Horizon Campus’ Rose Galabuzi, Paris Palais’ Rogers Seninde, The Academy’s Elijah Male, all campus’ Dean of Programs Mrs. Harriet Kiggundu (the big lady), London College’s Irene Mutebi (aka Senior HM who Mukiibi trusted her next to his own daughter Tulina & also supervises Lorencia) and Lorencia P/S head teacher Doreen Bayiga.

Irene Mutebi had worked with Mukiibi since leaving Makerere University campus in 2003 and had become like his daughter. “He was a team player so down to earth and we were never his employees but workmates,” Mrs. Mutebi says of her fallen boss and mentor.

DETAILS ON EACH

Peter Semakula: As resident director, he has been the contact person for almost all SLAU stakeholders. He would be Mukiibi’s eyes and ears regarding the goings-on at SLAU. He is a BCOM graduate from Makerere and the Kings College Budo OB has accumulated great experience on the job. He has personally been dealing with all the banks funding the SLAU projects and clearly knows which loans are with which bank.

He has a calm demeanor and simplicity is his strongest weapon. He personally deals with all service providers, contractors and would directly report to Mzee as they sometimes called Mukiibi. He has custody of all the documents relating to SLAU including the land titles. He was also Mukiibi’s points-man on all court matters regarding SLAU.

He is workaholic like his dad and is a devout Catholic as well. He has a fleet of Budo OBs many of whom prominently featured in funeral programs. Many of the people Mukiibi had to deal with know Peter as well because he was always by his side on matters concerning SLAU. In the funeral period, Peter handled much of the logistics including the treatment of the body, contracting the funeral service providers, the printing that went with it all and the funeral processions.

He knew as much of his father’s secrets just like Tulina who concentrated on schools while Peter remained the software running SLAU. He was the shock absorber to whom all the would-be anti-Mukiibi anger was directed each time SLAU staff were unhappy with a given decision. Peter is quiet but can be very strong in his convictions, which partly explains why some SLAU staff and governing Council members weren’t exactly very comfortable with his approach to things.

He is stably married and runs lots of personal projects. At the University, he is the one who decides which service provider is paid when. He will definitely be the one to induct Tulina into the on goings at SLAU. The two are fairly close and Mukiibi always ensured they closely worked together sharing synergies to run the schools and SLAU. Peter also has lots of professional qualifications in the audit and accounting fields. He is the youngest, yet most powerful member on the SLAU governing Council.

Bernard Bantubalamu: He is simple, down to earth just like Peter and Tulina but greatly influences things albeit behind the scenes most of the time. He is always advising and having the last word on things like constructions of schools and University structures, the planning of the compounds, walkways and pavements.

He is the St. Lawrence institutions’ points-man on matters to do with procurement and logistics management. He is lively and cheerful but very reflective. He is very practical and quite often uses boda bodas just to catch the next errand. This trait of simplicity and mobility he shares with Peter. Bantubalamu might be the heir to the Mukiibi estate and his mum is Kenyan. Sources say there is consensus amongst the Mukiibi children that Bantubalamu is the best candidate for heir subject to what is in the will.

When Mukiibi returned last August after the accident, it was Bantubalamu working with his cousin brother Herman Semakula (founder of Kisubi High School) that rose up to physically force their dad off the microphone. The Professor made a long speech (contrary to the doctor’s advice) which they feared would push him to injure himself.

He was personally very close to his father and is the man he would send to Kampala to do urgent errands. At Norvik he was the 2nd last person Mukiibi spoke to before his death. The very last person was Tulina who even fled out of shock on seeing her dad breathe his last. Mukiibi died 20 minutes after Bantubalamu had left the hospital going home to refresh and come back. His siblings also trust his honesty and selflessness.

Mike Sebalu: The EALA MP was Mukiibi’s closest friend and most influential advisor. Mukiibi rarely questioned his advice. He is the chairman of SLAU governing council and when Mukiibi died, he was the first person Tulina called and she insisted he chairs all the family meetings relating to the funeral program. He spoke to Mukiibi two weeks before his death and he urged him to always stick with his family.

He thanked him for always being there for him and assured him “I have told all my children to always work with you in my absence.” Whenever Mukiibi got bedridden especially in Nairobi Kenya, Sebalu would be there for him always using personal money to buy return air tickets for Mukiibi and his hospital attendants.

In the SLAU Council, colleagues respect Sebalu because of the resilience he exhibited a few months ago when NCHE threatened to close the University protesting lack of adequate PhD holders in the academic staff. Whereas giants like Chancellor Sekandi went into oblivion over this matter preferring to tread carefully on matters of the regulator, Sebalu was very decisive and never of ashamed of SLAU.

When Mukiibi died, Sebalu was in Arusha but jetted in missing very important EALA sessions. On seeing him, Tulina took him in a room upstairs and said to him “uncle you are the one we are counting on, please don’t abandon us this is the time we need you most.” Gratefully all the Mukiibi kids greatly respect Sebalu having been expressly instructed by their dad.

He is very committed to the SLAU cause and better still he is now free and available having completed his tour of duty in Arusha. Mukiibi died when the SLAU Charter process was 80% done and implored Sebalu to complete the remaining part. Sebalu, who was MC in all funeral events, is also politically well connected in the Museveni system implying he will ensure State House is always well updated on matters SLAU.

Sarah Nkonge: the veteran proprietor of schools both in Kampala CBD, Buloba and Masaka, Nkonge was very close to Mukiibi and deputizes Sebalu on the SLAU Council. She is among the few with lots of Mukiibi’s private information and Tulina confirms this saying Nkonge was always with them at Norvik. She daily came to pray for Mukiibi and encourage him as a fellow Catholic and in fact bought him the special rosary he died holding onto. She has experience in managing academic institutions and borrows from the same banks Mukiibi related with on matters St. Lawrence institutions.

Prof Badru Kateregga: He has been with Mukiibi through thick and thin in the Nairobi exile since 1971. In fact when Kateregga was getting married the very first time, Mukiibi was his best man. He runs Kampala University, the pioneer private University in Uganda and was a leading Mukiibi advisor especially on the SLAU project. He has his money, political connections and the Mukiibi kids greatly respect him even though he doesn’t sit on the SLAU Governing Council. He is expected to be reconciling the Mukiibi kids from time to time should any disagreements break out.

Rose Seninde: The Jr minister of education represents Wakiso district in which most of the Mukiibi schools are situated. Becoming Education Minister only harnessed this relationship. She has been close and would almost every morning drive to Kitemu or any of the offices to have breakfast with Mukiibi. He was her advisor on how to run her MOES docket and has vowed to remain politically and morally very supportive to the St. Lawrence institutions. She will most likely also remain the link between her boss Janet and the Mukiibi institutions. In fact she chaired the burial organizing committee and she is the person through whom Yoweri and Janet Museveni channeled their financial contributions.

Edward Sekandi: Though given his laid back character, you may not count on him much but mere association with especially the SLAU project as chancellor will continue having a lot of symbolism for the Mukiibi institutions for as long as he remains VP. The VP from Kyanamukaka has great ideas despite his quiet demeanor and was very close to Mukiibi whose final upcountry journey was May 8th when he drove to Kyanamukaka for his mum’s burial. Mukiibi brought him on board after falling out with his predecessor Gilbert Bukenya whom Mukiibi shunned after he resorted to hostile political propaganda against the Museveni system.

George William Semivule: He is a former Kings College Budo HM and has deep connections in education circles. He is a member of the SLAU governing council and is one of the most prolific members SLAU currently has. He taught many people who now occupy big positions and his seniority raises the profile of the SLAU Council. Semivule is also good at fundraising and has good contacts in the banking sector. He will be out to guide the Mukiibi kids on which loans to avoid having personally lost his own school properties to banks through defective bank transactions.

Bakka Male: The Budo HM is one whose advice Tulina will regularly be seeking especially regarding how to keep the St. Lawrence schools on top. The same applies to Nabbingo’s Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko. Mukiibi also greatly relied on their counsel since inception.

Arch Bishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga: He closely worked with Mukiibi who was at one time the General Secretary of Rubaga Cathedral Foundation, a fundraising vehicle through which the Arch Bishop or Cardinal mobilizes charity to help the poor. Lwanga, who even sent a personal message to the family saying his Arch diocese had lost a strong pillar, is the patron of Centenary bank which remains one of the strongest funding partners for the St. Lawrence institutions. As patron, Lwanga has a lot of leverage which Tulina & Co must be out to take advantage of and make use of if the institutions are to financially remain afloat. It’s a mutual relationship because Centenary bank also benefits a lot from its symbiotic relationship with St. Lawrence. Also many parents listen to Lwanga’s advice on where to take their children for school. That good will is another thing the Tulinas must harness.

JC Muyingo: The higher education minister is among those private school proprietors whom Mukiibi mentored and inspired into the business. As such he remains grateful for the role the late played in his own education business at Seeta High. As higher education minister, Muyingo is the man the St. Lawrence institutions will badly need to satisfy the remaining NCHE requirements to have their SLAU become a chartered University. Good enough he pledged to do as much in his address to the mourners at Katende.

Abdul Kiyimba: The Nsangi-Kyengera Mayor is also the NRM Chairman Wakiso district having replaced Gilbert Bukenya. He was personally very close to Mukiibi who always went to his offices to demonstrate his loyalty to the local town council leadership. Kiyimba oversaw the deployment of Uganda police throughout the funeral program. A blue eyed boy to Kayihura, Kiyimba will remain the contact person between the St. Lawrence institutions and the top echelons of security in this country.

Robert Kabushenga: The Vision Group boss was a close friend and advisor to Prof Mukiibi whose Kitemu home he used to visit on weekends whenever he had some time. The two men liked and found each other inspirational. There is no doubt that Kabushenga, who the family specially thanked throughout the mourning period, will remain a willing valuable advisor to the Mukiibi children as they struggle to carry on.

Prof Kakinda Mbaga: The very old statistics professor is the founding SLAU VC but Council members have always wanted to relieve him of his duties on the account of very frail old age. He taught Mukiibi in S2 at St. Bernard Kiswera (Uganda’s very first private school) and later supervised his thesis at School of Education in Makerere. Kakinda the owner of Kiswera SS was Mbaga’s relative and Mukiibi always treated him with respect.

This explains why Mukiibi always resisted council moves to have Kakinda Mbaga replaced by a more vibrant professor. Mbaga remains VC and will most likely hang around because he can’t stand seeing his own child die with its founder. The other is the NRM SG Kasule Lumumba who assured mourners her party will give both political and moral support to ensure the academic institutions outlive Mukiibi. There is also Ps Robert Kayanja, a friendly neighbor whose prayers and friendliness the Mukiibi estate will require to carry on the SLAU vision.

He has lived as Mukiibi’s SLAU neighbor since 1993 when both men first came to operate in this now very prime Mengo area. Kayanja’s close links to the 1st family is an additional motivation for the Mukiibi kids to keep close to him. He had gone as far as convincing the Musevenis to make Mukiibi education Minister years ago but the fallen Professor politely declined the offer.

There is also Fr JB Sebwalunyu of Makerere University whose spiritual counseling the Mukiibi kids will require. He hails from Miti in Kalisizo Sub County-Masaka and was very close to Mukiibi. He was the chief celebrant of the thanksgiving mass last August when Mukiibi returned from Nairobi and was the man he called to administer to him the Sacrament of the dead at Norvik moments before his death. There is also Gregory Mutyaba the only responsible Mukiibi brother who is still alive and Justine Tulina called on him to keep around to ensure the Mukiibi kids are reconciled each time they fall out.

THE HEADTEACHERS

There are a number of incumbent head teachers with whom Mukiibi was running the schools through Rector Maria Justine Tulina. Their continued commitment and team work will be required for the Mukiibi dream to live on because some of them like London College’s Mrs. Irene Mutebi, have been with Mukiibi for decades and have lots of institutional memory.

The head teachers include Julius Caesar Nkumbi, Crown City’s Angela Nakimuli, Horizon Campus’ Rose Galabuzi, Paris Palais’ Rogers Seninde, The Academy’s Elijah Male (the band master), Dean of Programs Mrs. Harriet Kiggundu (the big lady) and London College’s Irene Mutebi (aka Senior HM who Mukiibi trusted her next to his own daughter Tulina & also supervises Lorencia). Irene Mutebi had worked with Mukiibi since 2003 and her London College has always academic been the best performing ever making Mukiibi very happy and visible in newspapers whenever UNEB exams returned. Such a person can’t easily be wished away.

There is also Doreen Bayiga, the head teacher for Lorencia Junior School at Nsangi which was the newest Mukiibi project.

THE SHS100BN ESTATE & WHAT PEERS THOUGHT OF MUKIIBI

According to a report in one of the respected national newspapers, Prof Mukiibi’s estate is worth over Shs100bn including Rubaga/Mengo-based St Lawrence University valued at (SLAU) Shs25bn. His estate also comprises of 8 secondary schools from which the Professor annually reaped billions in school fees though much of it would be eroded to service the never ending bank loans from institutions like DFCU, DTB and Centenary bank.

The school cash flow is explained as follows: London College Maya which has over 1,200 students each paying Shs960,000 per term, Crown City Campus’ 800 students each of whom pays between Shs930,000 (for O’levels) and Shs 960,000 (for A’levels) and Paris Palais with 800 students each paying Shs960,000 per term. Others are Horizon Campus’ 800 kids each paying Shs960,000 per term, Cream Land Campus’ 700 kids each paying Shs960,000 per term, The Academy specifically meant for the poor with over 1000 kids each paying Shs500,000 per term and Lorencia Primary School where kids pay between Shs400,000 and Shs700,000.

His vast estate also comprises of two big country homes one in Kitemu Nsangi and the other at Katende where he was buried on Friday. They each sit on over 30 acres. The Katende home was developed about 5 years ago after Mukiibi went to his birth place in Masaka and exhumed all his dead relatives and had their remains reburied at Katende in Mpigi.

“He did this because he told us he had become part of friends in Kampala whom he didn’t want to suffer trekking long distances to Masaka for his burial,” recalls Mike Sebalu who was one of Mukiibi’s closest friends. During the Monday vigil at his Kitemu home, head teachers eulogized Mukiibi. They included Namagooma SS’ Francis Mawanda, Education Ministry exams officer Fred Kituuka, Natete Mackay’s Eve Nalugya Kibira, St. Mary’s College Lugazi’s Senyonjo, Trinity College Nabbingo HM Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko and Kings College Budo’s Patrick Bakka Male who is among those very experienced educationists who will closely be advising Maria Justine Tulina (The Rector) on how to successfully run the 8 schools and College Mukiibi left.

Bakka was very close to Mukiibi as a fellow educationist and peer-in fact three weeks before his death, Mukiibi had passed by at Bakka’s Budo office where he stayed for over three hours. While there, Mukiibi sent for his files from Horizon Campus including cheques that were pending his signature to pay suppliers and other obligations. He signed all these documents from Bakka’s office as the two old friends chatted. Bakka says this is indicative of how hardworking Mukiibi was. Nabbingo’s Nakate Kikomeko in her eulogy said Mukiibi was “a jolly good fellow.”

In their speeches, the head teachers commended Mukiibi for revolutionarizing the way private schools were run. “He was the first one to build private schools with good campuses otherwise we were always synonymous with very dilapidated buildings which sometimes would be built out of old timber and without windows and plaster,” recalled Lugazi St. Mary’s proprietor Senyonjo. They also saluted Mukiibi for leading them in negotiations with government aimed at lessening the tax burden on them. This information was corroborated by Makindye Sabagabo MP Kigozi Sempala who also owns private schools.

He told mourners at Rubaga Cathedral that government should honor Mukiibi by scrapping all taxes on private schools because this is something he fought for.

Text/whatsapp your comments on 0703164755