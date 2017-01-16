Makerere University Students Resume Lectures Today

By Serestino Tusingwire

Makerere university students are expected to report for studies today with normal lectures set to resume immediately.

The university was closed for two months after President Museveni issued a directive on 1st November, 2016 to have the institution closed to guarantee the safety of persons and property.

The president’s directive followed a sit down strike by lecturers over failure by the university to clear their incentives that had accumulated for eight months to a tune of Shs28billion.

However, on the 19th of December lecturers resolved to suspend their strike, with management setting the 2nd of January as the reporting date for students.

On 24th December, the president agreed to open the university to allow students complete their first semester.

Speaking to journalists last week, the vice chancellor Prof. John Ddumba Ssentamu said the university is functioning and lecturers are ready to commence teaching today.

He has urged students to clear their tuition as soon as possible to avoid missing exams.

According to the program issued by the university management, classes resume today the 2nd of January 2017, and by the 16th of this month students are expected to clear tuition.

However, the university guild president Roy Ssemboga said this is impossible since students and parents incurred unplanned cost due to the closure of the university.

He urged the management to let students sit for exams and they clear later.

Ssemboga also asked the management to play its role to ensure that the list of students graduating in February is released early enough to help students prepare well enough.

Exams will start on the 30th of January, while the graduation is slated to run from the 21st to 24th of February