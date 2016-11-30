MUK Guild Elections: Students, Police Run Battles

Makerere University Kampala (MUK) has turned into a battlefield of sorts this morning as the police fired teargas and bullets to disperse rowdy students.

This came after some students decided to stage a violent protest, with an aim of causing the abortion of the election after allegations of vote rigging by one of the candidates.

Students claim Ballot papers were supplied to the University by Thursday evening with an intention of rigging the election.

The guild presidency race is mainly between two contenders; Paul Kato, a Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate and Abdul Kareem Ziritwawula, an Independent candidate, although there are other contenders who include; Agadi Lulican Twegyeirwe, Stephen Bukomeko, Isaac Isabirye, Kazungu James, Emmanuel Kizito Luwukya, Henry Kihika, Andrew Ssentale, Ruth Nsubuga Nampande, William Karamagi, Mercy Faith Lakisa, Timothy Sambwa and Doreen Alituha.

Voting started at 8am at the 30 polling stations in the University, but was disrupted by chaos that broke out after supporters for Kato and Ziritwawula’s candidates disagreed about how the process was being handled. Some students who were refused to vote because of not having University Identity cards are also said to have sparked off the chaos.

However, University sources blame presence of politicians like former FDC presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye and others at MUK for fueling the chaos at the University, which prompted quick action from the anti-riot police.