MUK Don Hailed for Fighting Pathogens in the Country

With the increasing population in Uganda and world over, there is also the increasing trans-boundary diseases and pathogens which require technical touch to analyse them in the laboratories and fighting them.

However, by the year 1995, the only highest level of education for these highly important people was a diploma. It was Makerere University College of Veterinary Medicine Animal Resources and Biosecurity (COVAB) which first came up with the degree program in laboratory technology which was the first high institution of learning world over to come up with the degree program in laboratory training.

However, the brain behind this program was Prof John David Kabasa the Principal College of Veterinary Medicine Animal Resources and Biosecurity, and it’s against this background that the Ministry of Health recognized him for the outstanding services towards the development of laboratory service and training in the country.

He was recognized at a function held at Uganda Medical Laboratory Technology Association headquarters in Butabika. At the same function the Assistant Commissioner Ministry of Health Dr. Denis Muluuta also flagged off a team of laboratory Technologists who are going all over the country to sensitize the public about the dangers of hepatitis B.

Prof John David Kabasa said that with the increasing movement of people and animal all over the world, there was need to build human capital in form of training. He said that he is happy now that all higher institutions of learning have taken a leaf from Makerere and came up with degree programs in laboratory training to handle dangerous pathogens which we have now. He said that Makerere University has gone ahead to develop Masters and now the college has 20 PHD programs

Muluuta said that with the high population now and the level of trans-boundary activities world over, laboratory services must be strengthened because it’s in the laboratory that patients go before treatment is administered.

The President of the Medical Laboratory Technology Association, Anne Brenda Mushabe said that many quake people are taking the advantage of few trained personnel to steal people’s money.

She said that it’s out of his efforts that the Association is sending out people to different districts to sensitize the public about the services.