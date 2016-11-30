Muk Don Brands NRM Die-Hards ‘Masqueraders’

By Venenscias Kiiza

Dr. Ssimba Sallie Kayunga, a political science lecturer at Makerere University has, said that there is no any level of institutionalization in Uganda’s political parties, questioning the royalty of even the so-called National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-proclaimed supporters.

He says there is a need to strengthen various opposition political parties’ grass root structures if they are to mount any serious challenge against NRM.

“Dr.Besigye knows this very well, all these political parties lack a level of institutionalization. He [Besigye] clearly knows that all he needs is to take over power and everything will sort itself. All these NRM supporters you see are just masqueraders. Incase Besigye takes over like this, within one month, they will all turn to him,” Dr. Simba said.

He said it’s high time, FDC listened to party president’s (Mugisha Muntu) call, to strengthen the grass root structures, internal democracy and as well to have youth well mentored into politics and leadership.

Dr. Simba gave the remarks while making a presentation on Youth in Multiparty political dispensation, on Tuesday, during the National Youth Council symposium in conjunction with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung at Royal Suites Bugolobi.

He also said, there is a need for the maturity age to be reduced from 18 to 16 years to allow the youths take part in the political decisions of the country.

“There must be a debate on the voting age which should be reduced to 16. Why can’t an S.4 student be allowed to vote? I believe at that age, a youth can make independent political decisions such as voting. We need empirical evidence from government on that,” he said.

Giving an example of Britain’s William Pitt who became a prime minister at the age of 24 in 1783, he, said that there is no reason why youths younger than 35 years in Uganda should not be allowed to aspire for the presidency of the country, before, advising political parties which fail to field candidates for political positions to de-register instead of wasting resources.

The symposium was attended by the various political party youth leagues, NYC boss Lillian Aber, East African legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Mukasa Mbidde, and the state minister for Youth and children, Florence Nakiwala.

Nakiwala in her remarks said that the problem with today’s youth is that they cannot openly say that they need a job, lack respect for leadership and are too proud to listen to any authority.