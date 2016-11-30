MUK Deputy Registrar Suspended Over Extortion

Makerere university management has suspended the deputy academic registrar Margaret Etuusa who alleged collected money from parents and students during the recent graduation ceremony without the knowledge of the university.

According to the deputy Vice chancellor Finance and administration Prof Barnabus Nawangwe, Etuusa was suspended after reports were released pinning her for clearing the company that collected money from parents without the university’s knowledge.

He explains that she went against the regulations and laws government the contract department at the university and authorized the company that distorted money from parents and students during the 67th graduation ceremony.

He says she had to be suspended to give space for the investigations to kick off since it had caused a public outcry over the act which was uncalled for.

It should be noted that parents and students who had carried phones were required to pay between Shs 3000 and 5000 for each phone to be kept by the company that was assigned since such gadget s were not allowed at the graduation venue.