Mugisha Turns Love Doctor, Blasted by Fans

Roger Mugisha is with no doubt a Jack of all trades, having literally and practically engaged in all sorts of jobs. From being the head of Shadow’s Angels to a media personality, emcee, pastor, now actor with Second Chance Uganda, he has done it all.

However, he seems not to be done yet because he has become a sort of self-styled Love Doctor these days. On Thursday morning, Mugisha proclaimed himself a love doctor on social media.

He posted on Facebook how he was going to share secrets about men that most babes did not know, like how to get a man to commit or why men cheat.

He went on to reveal how men are not as complicated as ladies claim they are, assuring his fans how he has experience in these matters, considering how long he has been around.

“In the next couple of days, I am going to share with you secrets about men that most of you ladies didn’t know. Like; How do you get a man to commit? Why would a man cheat? I will still keep my memes. Men are not as complicated when you get to understand our 5 pillars. I speak from a lot of experience. We’ll start when you are ready,” Roger posted on his wall.

Whereas many of his fans were eager to read what Mugisha had, others were not impressed. As such, they wondered why people with the most confused relationships know much about love issues.

A one Lucky Mutesi commented, “Why is it that people with most confused relationships think know much to do with relationships???”

Honestly, Mutesi has a point, knowing how troubled Mugisha’s love life has been. It should be noted that Mugisha has over the years been the ‘face’ of bad relationships considering how many times he made headlines for hooking and dumping different babes, neglecting his alleged tots and many other love-related scandals.

It was until last year that Mugisha settled down with his baby mama Shibah Nassali Richards.