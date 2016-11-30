Mugabe Backs Trump’s Nationalism

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe says he agrees with US President Donald Trump’s “America for Americans” policy.

In his first comments on Mr Trump’s presidency, Mr Mugabe said he was surprised by his election victory, but he did not “like Madam Clinton to win either”, referring to defeated Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton.

“But anyway when it comes to Donald Trump talking of American nationalism… America for Americans – on that we agree. Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans,” Mr Mugabe said, in excerpts of an interview published in the state-owned Herald newspaper.

He added that Mr Trump should be given a chance to prove himself.

“I do not know. Give him time. Mr Trump may even re-look sanctions on Zimbabwe,” Mr Mugabe said.

Mugabe’s full interview is to be broadcast on state television tonight to coincide with his 93rd birthday tomorrow.

Mugabe also said that he would continue to rule, as most people felt there was no acceptable replacement for him.

He has been nominated by Zanu-PF as its candidate in next year’s presidential election.

Mugabe has ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.

