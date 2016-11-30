MUBS Students Stage Dirty Dance Show

A group of boys and babes said to be students of MUBS in Nakawa recently staged very kinky dance strokes while at a night club in Kabalagala, a city suburb, which left revelers wondering if that is what they are taught at school.

The yet to be identified students filmed themselves pulling exotic dance moves in which they were doing dirty things to themselves. In one of the scenes of their video which has since gone viral, two babes are seen straddling a dude, rubbing their boobies and Goodies on him, as if intending to suffocate him with sweetness.

When the dude can no longer withstand the pressure and temperatures mounting in his body as a result of the babes’ tempting dances, he gets up, carries one of them and squeezes her as they groove around the dancehall. Our Snoops are working tooth and nail to identify these randy students.