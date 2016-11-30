MUBS Graduate Dies In Accident

By Our Reporter

A babe who recently graduated from Makerere University Business School (MUBS) was on Tuesday knocked dead by a speeding car along Entebbe Road.

Rachael Kokulakwe, who was also an employee of Bigtime Events company,

was knocked as she headed home. According to family members, Kukolakwe had graduated from MUBS with a bachelors degree in Leisure and Hospitality a few weeks ago. One of her friends identified as Moses Kodaba, a former coursemate, said that

“She was knocked down by a car in Namulanda, Entebbe as she crossed the road. She later succumbed to internal bleeding. Burial is scheduled for Thursday in Busembatya (Basoga region).” He added that “RIP my lovely sister, og and adorable friend! U will forever be dearly missed.”