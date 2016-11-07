MUBS are the champions of 2016/17 National Beach Soccer League

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) overcame Muteesa I Royal University 8-6 (after extra time) to lift the 2016/17 national beach soccer at Lido Beach resort in Entebbe on Sunday. Normal time of 36 minutes spread over three periods ended 6-6 before MUBS scored two goals in extra time.

MUBS’s goals came from Isma Kawawulo, Elvis Kasujja, Benson Ocen (two goals each).

Mutesa I Royal University captain Primo Kimera scored an own goal for the other MUBS’s strike.

Julius Rulinda (2), Primo Kimera (2) and a goal each from the Paul Lule and Paul Kato were Muteesa’s six goals on the day.

This was MUBS’s third league trophy after winning in 2012 and 2015.

Final (Men): MUBS 8-6 Mutesa I Royal University (After extra time)

Final (Women): Muteesa I Royal B 3-2 Muteesa I A Royal University

Third place play off (Men): Nkumba Select 5-4 YMCA

In the women catergory, it was all Muteesa I Royal University affair.

Mutesa B overcame a fellow Muteesa A entity 3-2 to win the women trophy.

Sharon Namatovu was on target twice for Muteesa A. Muteesa B’s goals were from Precious Najjemba (2) and Dorah Nakimuli.

The National beach soccer league came to the climax on Sunday at Lido beach in Entebbe.

“We worked so hard to win and i am proud of all the players” MUBS’s winning coach Charles Ayiekho said.

Meanwhile in the third place play off, 2015/16 cup winners Nkumba Select defeated YMCA to take bronze.

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) has been organizing the league since 2009 as mandated by the football governing body in the country, FUFA.

Individual winners:

Top scorer: Benson Ocen (MUBS) – 33 Goals

Top Scorer (Women): Sharon Namatovu (Muteesa B) – 7 Goals

MVP (Men): Paul Lule (Muteesa I Royal University)

MVP (Women): Habiba Nakayobyo (Muteesa)

Fair play (Men): YMCA

Fair play (Women): Entebbe Ladies

Best Goalkeeper (Men): Nasser Lwamunda (Muteesa I Royal University)

Best goal keeper (Women): Daisy Nakaziro (Muteesa B)

Best Coach (Men): Tonny Ssebagala (Muteesa I Royal University)

Best coach (Women): Herbert Luboyera (Muteesa I Royal University)

Best Print Media: Denis Bbosa West (Daily Monitor)

Best Online Media: David Isabirye (Kawowo Sports)

Best TV Media: Uthuman Ssempebwa (UBC TV)

