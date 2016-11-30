MTN Uganda Pumps Shs5Bn Into Community Development

The Telecommunication giants MTN Uganda and their social development arm MTN Uganda Foundation, have committed Shs5Bn (five billion) to Community Development investment in 2017.

This give-back to the community will be part of their initiatives to celebrate 10 years of the MTN Foundation in Uganda.

The projects to benefit from this money will fall within the 3 focus areas; Education, Health and National Priority Areas.

The Board of Trustees of the Foundation on March 06, 2017 announced the commitment to invest into community transformation projects across Uganda.

The commitment was announced by the Chairman of the MTN Foundation, Mr. George William Egaddu who said, “The MTN Foundation has been around for the last 10 years and has made great strides in empowering the underserved communities. I believe that with this Shs5 billion we will be able to expand the footprint of impact to more deserving communities across the country.”

Speaking at the conference, MTN Uganda CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte mentioned that even before the inception of the MTN Uganda Foundation, MTN Ugandan carried out a number of initiatives in different communities of the country.