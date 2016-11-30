MPs want Guns, Bod­aboda Industry Reg­u­la­ted

By Serestino Tusingwire

A sec­tion of leg­is­la­tors have tasked gov­ern­ment to set strin­gent mea­sures to reg­u­late the firearms and com­mer­cial mo­tor­cy­cle rid­ers in­dus­try. The leg­is­la­tors call fol­lowed the grue­some murder of As­sis­tant Inspec­tor Gen­eral of Police (AIGP) and Po­lice spokesper­son, An­drew Fe­lix Kaweesi.

Kaweesi, to­gether with his body­guard, Ken­neth Erau and dri­ver God­frey Wamewo, were shot dead on Friday by un­known as­sailants rid­ing on two mo­tor­cy­cles at Ku­lam­biro, a Kam­pala suburb.

At the time of the shoot­ing, Kaweesi had just left his house and was head­ing to Uganda Chris­t­ian University (UCU) Mukono to ad­dress a stu­dent gath­er­ing.

A num­ber of MPs were vis­i­bly shaken by Kaweesi’s death, with some hud­dling in groups to dis­cuss the killings that have left the na­tion in shock.

Nakaseke South MP, Paul­son Lu­ta­m­aguzi said it was dis­turb­ing that a spate of killings in sim­i­lar man­ner con­tin­ues to hap­pen in the coun­try with­out any con­clu­sive re­ports.

Lu­ta­m­aguzi won­dered how a top se­cu­rity of­fi­cer could be killed in such a man­ner, yet the se­cu­rity annual bud­get is one of the high­est al­lo­cated.

“There is some elim­i­na­tion of some big peo­ple. The other day it was Ma­j Kig­gundu, then Aronda but they died in weird cir­cum­stances. How can he die like an or­di­nary per­son,” Lu­ta­m­aguzi said.

Gov­ern­ment chief whip, Ruth Nankabirwa ex­pressed shock over the man­ner in which Kaweesi and other Ugan­dans have been bru­tally mur­dered.

“We lost Joan Kagezi in a sim­i­lar man­ner, shot at by in­di­vid­u­als who ran away. It’s a chal­lenge to us as Ugan­dans and gov­ern­ment be­cause Po­lice has to act with the help of peo­ple and com­mu­ni­ties know these bad peo­ple but don’t re­port,” Nankabirwa said.

The army representative to parliament, Felix Kulayigye said there is need to regulate the access to guns and that boda bodas should be stopped from reaching certain areas, mostly Kampala central.