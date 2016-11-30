MPs want Guns, Bodaboda Industry Regulated
By Serestino Tusingwire
A section of legislators have tasked government to set stringent measures to regulate the firearms and commercial motorcycle riders industry. The legislators call followed the gruesome murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) and Police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi.
Kaweesi, together with his bodyguard, Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wamewo, were shot dead on Friday by unknown assailants riding on two motorcycles at Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb.
At the time of the shooting, Kaweesi had just left his house and was heading to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono to address a student gathering.
A number of MPs were visibly shaken by Kaweesi’s death, with some huddling in groups to discuss the killings that have left the nation in shock.
Nakaseke South MP, Paulson Lutamaguzi said it was disturbing that a spate of killings in similar manner continues to happen in the country without any conclusive reports.
Lutamaguzi wondered how a top security officer could be killed in such a manner, yet the security annual budget is one of the highest allocated.
“There is some elimination of some big people. The other day it was Maj Kiggundu, then Aronda but they died in weird circumstances. How can he die like an ordinary person,” Lutamaguzi said.
Government chief whip, Ruth Nankabirwa expressed shock over the manner in which Kaweesi and other Ugandans have been brutally murdered.
“We lost Joan Kagezi in a similar manner, shot at by individuals who ran away. It’s a challenge to us as Ugandans and government because Police has to act with the help of people and communities know these bad people but don’t report,” Nankabirwa said.
The army representative to parliament, Felix Kulayigye said there is need to regulate the access to guns and that boda bodas should be stopped from reaching certain areas, mostly Kampala central.