MPs slum Gov­ern­ment on ICC With­drawal

Mem­bers of par­lia­ment on Tuesday dis­missed with sus­pi­cion, a state­ment by the At­tor­ney Gen­eral William Byaruhanga, re­gard­ing the po­si­tion of Uganda on the In­ter­na­tional Crim­i­nal Court.

The At­tor­ney Gen­eral, William Byaruhanga told Par­lia­ment that Uganda has not no­ti­fied the ICC or any or­ga­ni­za­tion of the in­ten­tions to with­draw from ICC.

“Gov­ern­ment had not and has not no­ti­fied any per­son or or­ga­ni­za­tion that it was or is with­draw­ing from ICC. Ac­cord­ing to the ap­pre­hen­sion that we are with­draw­ing from ICC both within Uganda and abroad, it is purely based on con­jec­ture,” Byaruhanga said in a state­ment to Parliament.

How­ever mem­bers in­clud­ing Dokolo South MP Fe­lix Okot Ogong, Ibrahim Se­mu­jju Nganda of Ki­ira Munic­i­pal­ity and William Nzoghu of Bu­songora North de­ferred say­ing that Uganda still needs the ICC.

“As a coun­try, we signed and we have never wished to with­draw, we have wit­nessed how Kony massacred our peo­ple, we can’t quit,” said Okot Ogong.

The law maker also said that, “Since there are al­ready cases com­mit­ted to the ICC such as the on­go­ing trial of Do­minic Ong­wen a for­mer com­man­der of the Lord’s Re­sis­tance Army, it would be ir­ra­tional for gov­ern­ment to even think of with­draw­ing.”

Se­mu­jju de­manded the at­tor­ney Gen­eral to be spe­cific in­stead of “speak­ing am­bigu­ously.”

Ac­cord­ing to Byaruhanga, Uganda sim­ply raised con­cerns, an agree­able stand with African Union’s anti-ICC di­rec­tive be­cause of per­ceived tar­get on African lead­ers, and that talk of with­drawal were street talk.

Byuaruhanga em­pha­sized that “Uganda has not yet de­cided to with­draw from the ICC and con­tin­ues to co­op­er­ate with it.”

Bu­songora North MP William Nzoghu cau­tioned, that it would be a blun­der for gov­ern­ment to exit from ICC when there are pend­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions into re­cent Kas­ese killings, fo­cus­ing on key po­lit­i­cal fig­ures in the coun­try.

The at­tor­ney Gen­eral AG how­ever main­tained that his state­ment was based on truth and what­ever he stated was the po­si­tion of gov­ern­ment.