MPs Question Gov’t Over Constitutional Review Commission

A sec­tion of Members of Parliament have tasked government to ex­plain its de­lay to ap­point a Con­sti­tu­tional Re­view Commission to oversee an overhaul of amendment of the Con­sti­tu­tion.

Bu­li­isa County MP, Stephen Muk­i­tale Bi­rahwa, while rais­ing a mat­ter of na­tional im­por­tance dur­ing to­day’s ple­nary sit­ting, told the House that for close to two years, gov­ern­ment has failed to ap­point mem­bers of the Com­mis­sion to spear­head an over­haul of the Con­sti­tu­tion.

In 2015, Par­lia­ment passed the Con­sti­tu­tional Amend­ment Bill; how­ever sev­eral pro­pos­als that were pre­sented by the op­po­si­tion and civil so­ci­ety were not in­cluded in the amend­ments, prompt­ing an out­cry.

To cure the gaps, the Prime Min­is­ter, Dr. Ruhakana Ru­gunda promised that a Con­sti­tu­tional Re­view Com­mis­sion would be set up to han­dle the pro­pos­als that were not in­cluded in the bill.

Muk­i­tale told the House that there is grow­ing in­ter­est in con­sti­tu­tional amend­ments, which gov­ern­ment is not taking into con­sid­er­a­tion. He also won­dered why gov­ern­ment had failed to bring the mat­ter as part of its busi­ness, in spite of calls from the Speaker of Par­lia­ment, Re­becca Kadaga to do so.

“Our con­cern is that in the last ses­sion of Par­lia­men­t’s work, it has at­tempted to han­dle a lot of work. We need to intro­duce this busi­ness early and the com­mis­sion put in place ur­gently to deal with con­sti­tu­tional amend­ments,” Muk­i­tale said.

He asked the Speaker to com­pel the Jus­tice Min­is­ter, Kahinda Otafi­ire to up­date Par­lia­ment on how far they had gone with the mat­ter.

In re­sponse, the Gov­ern­ment Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa in­formed the House that in­for­ma­tion she has re­ceived from the Min­is­ter of Jus­tice is that 18 names have been sub­mit­ted to the Pres­i­dent to ap­point mem­bers to fill the 12 po­si­tions on the com­mis­sion.

Hon Nankabirwa said it is im­por­tant that is­sues of con­sti­tu­tional re­view are han­dled within the early days of Parliament, since leg­is­la­tors will be busy at the tail end of their term in of­fice due to elec­tions.

The Speaker of Par­lia­ment dis­cour­aged the leg­is­la­tors from de­bat­ing the mat­ter in an­tic­i­pa­tion, rather that when the mat­ter comes be­fore the House, it will be han­dled.

