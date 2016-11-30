MPs Question Health Minister Over Family Planning For Pupils
Members of Parliament have put government to task to explain a proposed plan to provide contraceptives to children.
According to the proposed National Policy on Sexual and Reproductive Health by the Ministry of Health, children as young as 10 years will access family planning services as one of the means to reduce early pregnancies among adolescents.
The policy states that there is need to focus efforts on delaying sex debut and increasing contraceptive use among sexuality active adolescents.
All adolescents are eligible for the health services, Increase age-appropriate information, access and use of family planning among young people aged between 10 and 24 years.
Bugangaizi East MP, Onesmus Twinamatsiko raised the matter before Parliament on February 9, 2017, questioning the rationale by government to introduce the plan.
Twinamatsiko wondered why government wanted to target girls, a move which could encourage early sex.
“The programme by the Ministry to introduce family planning services to girls is so unhealthy,” he stated.
State Minister for Health, Dr. Joyce Moriku however dismissed the report in the media, insisting that there was no plan in the offing by the ministry to introduce contraceptives to young girls.
“I will give a comprehensive statement on this matter next week,” Moriku pleaded