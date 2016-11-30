Mps Demand Tight Security after Kaweesi Murder
The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kiiza has questioned government over its pledge to provide security for all Members of Parliament.
The Leader of Opposition noted that following the brutal killing of former AIGP and police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi last month in Kulambiro, the Police promised to beef up the security of their officers and MPs but this is yet to be done.
Mrs Kiiza said what is disheartening is that when the killing of Afande Kaweesi happened, the Police embarked on beefing up security for their own officers and ensure they have motorcycle riding escorts.
“The police also notified MPs that the information they have is that other targeted people are legislators. We don’t know what the police have for the safety and security of MPs, in addition to security of members of the public,” Kiiza questioned.
Kiiza was making a statement to question government on the status of security in the country during the plenary sitting at Parliament on Tuesday March 4, 2017.
She noted that with recent security incidents in the country, including spate of killings, it is imperative that government gives a comprehensive statement on the security situation in the country.
She cited a recent attack on tourists in Mountain Rwenzori, who she revealed were attacked by crime preventers.
“We have to ensure the security and safety of our people. Let the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Security and Defence come up with a statement to this House on the security affairs of the country otherwise no one is sure of their security. We are all living in fear,” Kiiza said.
Florence Namayanja, Bukoto East MP also pointed to growing insecurity in Lwengo, Sembabule, Rakai and Masaka. She revealed that a group of unknown people have been dropping leaflets in these towns, warning of attacks.
State Minister of Finance, David Bahati promised that the line ministers will present statements on the matters raised.
