Mps Demand Tight Security after Kaweesi Murder

The Leader of Op­po­si­tion in Par­lia­ment, Win­nie Ki­iza has ques­tioned gov­ern­ment over its pledge to provide se­cu­rity for all Mem­bers of Par­lia­ment.

The Leader of Op­po­si­tion noted that fol­low­ing the bru­tal killing of for­mer AIGP and po­lice spokesper­son, An­drew Fe­lix Kaweesi last month in Kulambiro, the Po­lice promised to beef up the se­cu­rity of their officers and MPs but this is yet to be done.

Mrs Ki­iza said what is dis­heart­en­ing is that when the killing of Afande Kaweesi hap­pened, the Po­lice embarked on beefing up se­cu­rity for their own of­fi­cers and en­sure they have mo­tor­cy­cle rid­ing es­corts.

“The po­lice also no­ti­fied MPs that the in­for­ma­tion they have is that other tar­geted peo­ple are legislators. We don’t know what the po­lice have for the safety and se­cu­rity of MPs, in ad­di­tion to security of mem­bers of the pub­lic,” Ki­iza ques­tioned.

Ki­iza was mak­ing a state­ment to ques­tion gov­ern­ment on the sta­tus of se­cu­rity in the coun­try dur­ing the ple­nary sit­ting at Par­lia­ment on Tuesday March 4, 2017.

She noted that with re­cent se­cu­rity in­ci­dents in the coun­try, in­clud­ing spate of killings, it is im­per­a­tive that gov­ern­ment gives a com­pre­hen­sive state­ment on the se­cu­rity sit­u­a­tion in the coun­try.

She cited a re­cent at­tack on tourists in Moun­tain Rwen­zori, who she re­vealed were at­tacked by crime pre­ven­ters.

“We have to en­sure the se­cu­rity and safety of our peo­ple. Let the Min­is­ters of In­ter­nal Af­fairs, Se­cu­rity and De­fence come up with a state­ment to this House on the se­cu­rity af­fairs of the coun­try oth­er­wise no one is sure of their se­cu­rity. We are all liv­ing in fear,” Ki­iza said.

Flo­rence Na­mayanja, Bukoto East MP also pointed to grow­ing in­se­cu­rity in Lwengo, Sem­bab­ule, Rakai and Masaka. She re­vealed that a group of un­known peo­ple have been drop­ping leaflets in these towns, warn­ing of at­tacks.

State Min­is­ter of Fi­nance, David Ba­hati promised that the line min­is­ters will pre­sent state­ments on the mat­ters raised.

@Parliament