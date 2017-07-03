MP Ayaka Warns Against Diversion Of Relief Food

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi

Maracha: Rose Atima Ayaka, the Maracha Woman MP has warned local leaders in Maracha

district against diverting bags of rice donated for vulnerable people facing famine in the district.

Ayaka secured a total of 1, 100 bags of rice from the Ministry of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and refugees through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to mainly save the vulnerable families from dying of hunger which has severely hit the district.

Each of the eight Sub Counties of Maracha district last week, received over 100 bags of 50kg rice to cater for child headed households, people with disabilities, the sick, vulnerable widows, households headed by persons living with HIV and the old people in the district.

Ayaka has, however, warned local leaders against diverting the aide which she said, is intended to rescue the vulnerable people from dying.

“I want each leader in Maracha to take responsibility of ensuring that the rice reaches the targeted group of people other than diverting it in anyway,” Ayaka said on Monday.

“There is a lot of famine in Maracha and this has mostly affected the vulnerable people since they are not able to look for food the way others do. That’s the reason I rushed to OPM to come to our rescue,” Ayaka added.

But Ayaka noted that it will be unfortunate if the rice doesn’t reach the targeted people yet a lot of effort has been put to secure it from government.

In a delivery notice signed by Martin Owor on behalf of the Permanent secretary OPM, the Maracha Chief Administrative officer was also directed to ensure transparency during the distribution of the emergency relief food.

“The office of the Prime Minister is making a delivery of relief food to famine victims in Maracha district in response to a request by the area Woman MP, Rose Ayaka. You must ensure that representatives of the LCI Chairpersons, RDC and DISO are present during distribution for purposes of accountability and transparency,” OPM directed.

Peter Andeku Otim, the LC3 Chairperson of Yivu Sub County which received a total of 165 bags of rice told Red Pepper on Monday that his Sub County officials have been assigned to work with LC1 Chairpersons in verifying the beneficiaries to avoid cases of its diversion.

Andeku reported that his locals have received the news of the relief aide with excitement but called for more ahead of its distribution on Wednesday.