Movit To Cancel Baby Gloria Contract Over Pregnancy Rumour

Reports reaching us have it that gospel singer Betty Nakibuga is fighting a secret battle with radio presenter Isaac Katende aka Kasuku, following threats from giant cosmetics company Movit, over the cancellation of a contract for young singer Mulungi Senyonjo aka Baby Gloria.

It is reported that Last month, Dembe FM’s Kasuku made sensitive allegations that Baby Gloria got ballooned at a young age and later suffered a mysterious miscarriage.

It is said that Kasuku made those serious allegations through his social media pages. The social media rumour attracted the attention of Movit management, which associates with the upcoming singer.

It should be noted that Baby Gloria is a brand ambassador for Movit products in Uganda featuring in all their promotional adverts.

After such a viral post, management reportedly summoned Baby Gloria and her mother who is also a gospel Musician to explain what was going on social media.

The management of Movit threatened to cancel Baby Gloria’s contract. Sources privy to the situation revealed that Baby Gloria’s mum attacked the Dembe FM presenter and ordered him to apologize through the same platform where he had made the allegations.

Reports indicate that Nakibuka is seeking advice before taking matters to the court over defamatory statements uttered by Kasuku.