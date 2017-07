Most Silent, Active MPs Named

By Patrick Ocaido

Members of Parliament (MPs) who only open their mouths on the floor of parliament to yawn and eat have been named.

According to information from the Hansard, over 40 Members of the 10th Parliament have not said a word since the beginning of the new parliament in June 2016.

The Hansard-the official report of parliament indicates that out of about 443 MPs (excluding the speaker and deputy), 43 MPs have not contributed anything on the floor of Parliament during the 1st session of parliament that started in June last year and ended in May this year. The first session of the 10th Parliament ended with 74 sittings, paving way for the second session that commenced three weeks ago.

Of the 43 silent MPs, the NRM ruling party is represented by 36MPs, while FDC registered 2, Independent registered 5 and the remaining 2 are UPDF representatives. Among the NRM MPs who have never uttered a word includes 6 of President YoweriMuseveni’s ministers; the State minister for Teso Affairs, Agnes AkirorEgunyu, Ronald Kibuule, State minister for Water, HarunaKyeyuneKasolo, State minister for Micro-Finance, Grace Kwiyucwiny, State minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ernest Kiiza, State minister for Bunyoro Affairs and Denis SsoziGalabuzi, State minister for Luweero Triangle.

Other notable NRM MPs include; former minister Abraham Byandala (Katikamu North), SyliviaNayebale (Gomba), Peter Mugema (Iganga Municipality), Aston Kajara (Mwenge South) and Stephen Dede (Bukooli South) who has also one of the worst MPs in the 9th Parliament.

The most silent FDC MPs are; Michael Kabaziguruka (Nakawa Division) who has spent bigger part of the 1st session in court and Apollo Kantinti who has recently kicked out of Kyadondo East by-election. Notable among the Independent MPs are Kato Lubwama (Rubaga South), IshmaMafabi (Eastern Youth) and Anna Mary Tumwine (Ntoroko). The two UPDF MPs are; Lt Gen Ivan Koreta and Col Francis Takirwa.

Information obtained also indicates that out of over 9000 times MPs have talked on the floor of Parliament as recorded by the Hansard, only about 120 MPs have contributed on average 20 times.

On the other hand, statistics show that whereas the NRM party has more MPs lagging behind, the first best three MPs are from the NRM. According to the Hansard, the best MP in terms of contribution on the floor of parliament is Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business RuhakanaRugunda having spoken 478 times as per information obtained in the 1st session. Rugunda is trailed by David Bahati, state minister for Planning and Ndorwa West who has contributed 427 times. Bahati is followed by another NRM MP; Henry Musasizi (Rubanda East) who spoke 336 times.

FDC’s NandalaMafabi (Budadiri West) took the mantle for the best opposition MP having contributed 225 times.

MPs REACTIONS

One of the active MPs David Bahati told this reporter that his dominance on the floor of parliament is his responsibility to serve and represent the people of Ndorwa West constituency.

“Am here to represent the people of Ndorwa West and I do my level best to ensure that every time I am in parliament, I am representing them and also now that am privileged to be a minister, I also do my level best to represent, defend my government, its position and ensure that people know what we are doing,” Bahati said.

Some MPs think that low participation on the floor is as a result of lack of adequate research from the parliamentarians.

“I must admit that much as we are in the House, some members cannot even express themselves very well. Some of them were elected simply because they can attend burials, fulfil social obligations, or they are good karaoke dancer. So what would you expect from such a member of parliament?” GaffaMbwatekamwa, Kasambya County MP said.

Mbwatekamwa added that the other limitation to MPs’ performance is the size of the House that currently stands at over 440MPs.

“We are too many. So even just getting a chance to speak is a problem. And even if you are given a chance to speak, it’s only two minutes. So you have two minutes to articulate your views more over in a language that is not even your mother tongue. So we need to do a lot in form of workshops, benchmarking so that we can cope up,” Mbwatekamwa who has spoken 34 times during the 1st session said.

He is however opportunistic that since MPs still have another 4years to go, there is room for improvement in terms of constructive participation on the floor and improved level of debate.

“Am a teacher by profession and in class there are also slow learners and there is a way to teach the slow learners so that they cope up. So I think we should give them benefit of doubt knowing that they will sort up anytime and we shall get their better.

Franco Robert Centenary, MP for Kasese Municipality however defies from Mbwatekamwa’s argument saying that all MPs have the capacity to debate on the floor, but agrees that MPs are not given ample time.

“The norm here is that sometimes members just find the order paper and you have to research on an issue that is already on the floor. Now tell me how much can you do potentially? So we have not been given adequate time go through the order paper and do adequate research, but I commend MPs despite that kind of practice, they have been able to put up a spirited debate,” Centenary said.

On the other hand, Barnabas Tinkasiimire, Buyaga West County MP thinks that the voters are responsible for the poor participation of MPs in the House. He adds that not whoever opens their mouth to speak actually contributes positively to the matter of national importance.

“You send a member of parliament who is not up to the task. So if they are asking bogus questions then that is it. I have seen substandard submissions on the floor of the House. Then you are like which school did this MP go to? And when you get to know the member’s constituency then you start pitying the people who voted,” Tinkasiimire said.

He nevertheless implored MPs to brace for the challenges and fulfil their obligations as voters’ representative.

“Come to parliament to speak. And speak on researched facts. But if you are not ready to research then keep quiet when we are in the House, may be at most continue murmuring,” Tinkasiimire who has spoken only 10 times said.

FULL LIST