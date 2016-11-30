Moroto Woman MP Dies in Denmark

Moroto woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Anna Logiel has passed on from Denmark.

According to Parliament director for Communication and Public affairs, Chris Obore, Logiel died in a hospital in Denmark where she was undergoing treatment.

It is alleged that Logiel had travelled to Denmark a few days ago to undergo surgery.

Reports indicate that the legislator underwent an operation to remove a tumor on her brain in Denmark.

This is believed to have been the cause of her death.

We shall keep you posted