Morgan Heritage Organizers Spend Shs2B on Equipment

Organizing concerts has never been an easy feat especially those featuring international artistes given their somewhat ridiculous demands.

The latest regarding the much anticipated Morgan Heritage concert is that organizers Buzz Events owned by Julius Kyazze, are set to spend up to Shs2billion on just the equipment for the event.

Apparently, the Sound system will be handled by Live Gigs, a company that handled both Ne-Yo and UB40 shows in Kampala.

Uganda’s Silk Events, according to the source will do the production by providing lighting as well building a state of the art stage for the Jamaican stars.

Gear House, a company that handled the 2010 FIFA World cup in South Africa has also been hired to provide Concert lighting design.

In total, according to our anonymous source, the Buzz Events, the company bringing the legendary reggae family will have to pay over Shs2 Billion Shillings for the equipment only.

The Jamaican stars will sleep at Marriot Hotel in Kampala when they jet in town for their show slated for 13th April at Lugogo Cricket Oval.