Morgan Heritage Finally Confirms Kampala Show

Jamaican singing family Morgan Heritage has for the past few weeks been making rounds in the media for their forthcoming show in Kampala.

However, they hadn’t officially confirmed the show, until Tuesday evening when they unleashed official tour dates on their social media handles.

In a press release, the legendary family confirmed 13th April as the date they’ll be in Kampala for a reggae showdown.

The show, anticipated to be the biggest in 2017, will be held at Lugogo cricket Oval with a lineup of both local and international guest artists.

Among them includes fast raising crooner Jemere Morgan who is Denroy Morgan’s son is a grandchild of the legendary family.