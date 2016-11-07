More Than Half Of World’s Population Growth Is In Africa – Report

The population of Africa will account for more than half of all global population growth between now and 2050, according to a UN population report.

The World Population Prospects report says that of the 2.2bn people who may be added by 2050, 1.3bn will be in Africa.

Nigeria is growing at the fastest rate in the world and its population is projected to overtake that of the US shortly before 2050, the report says.

Overall, half of the world’s population growth will be concentrated in just nine countries: India, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, the United Republic of Tanzania, the US, Uganda and Indonesia – in order of their expected contribution to total growth.