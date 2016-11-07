More Mass Graves Discovered In DR Congo

The authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo say they have found 10 more mass graves in Kasai province where the security forces and militia groups have been accused of massacring civilians.

The army prosecutor, General Joseph Ponde, said he believed the murders had been committed by units of the Kamwina Nsapu militia, which is fighting the military.

The UN last week highlighted the continuing slaughter in the province, saying 2,000 civilians had been killed in the past three months.

Separately, the UN has criticised the decision of a Congolese military tribunal not to prosecute seven soldiers for crimes against humanity.

They will still be tried for murder but the tribunal ruled that because no war had been declared in Kasai province they could not face war crimes charges.

They were allegedly filmed shooting at unarmed civilians.